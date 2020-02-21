Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A multi-vehicle crash damaged several cars last night in Brooklyn.
It happened around 11:45 p.m. on Fifth Avenue near East 29th Street in Park Slope.
Police said two vehicles attempted to pass a third but ended up colliding. The first two vehicles then crashed into at least two parked cars.
Five people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
So far, no charges have been filed.