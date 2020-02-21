Comments
PEEKSKILL, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – There’s a health alert in Westchester County.
Authorities are warning about possible Hepatitis A exposure in Peekskill.
The county says an employee with the disease worked a private party at Factoria at Charles Point while infectious.
Anyone who was at the event last Saturday, Feb. 15, may have been exposed to Hepatitis A.
Health officials are also alerting people who ate at Fin and Brew restuarant in the facility on Feb. 16 or 19th, because it shares an ice machine with Factoria.
The Westchester County Health Department will offer preventive treatment at the Health Department Clinic, 134 Court Street, White Plains. Although walk-ins are welcome, advance registration is recommended:
- Tuesday, February 25, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Wednesday, February 26, 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Thursday, February 27, 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- For other times by appointment during clinic hours, call 914-995-7499
To register, click here.