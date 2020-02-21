Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Loree Sutton threw her hat in the mayoral race back in November.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Loree Sutton threw her hat in the mayoral race back in November.
She’s a brigadier general who served in the U.S. Army for 30 years.
Sutton is the founding commissioner for veterans’ services under Mayor Bill de Blasio, and now she wants to fill the old boss’s shoes.
Sutton joined CBSN New York’s political reporter Marcia Kramer for this week’s episode of “The Point.”
Watch “The Point” Fridays at 6:30 p.m. and Sundays at 10:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. streaming on CBSN New York.
How To Watch CBSN New York
- On The Web: cbsnewyork.com/live
- CBS News Apps: www.cbsnews.com/mobile
- Apple TV: www.apple.com/tv | How-To
- Roku: www.roku.com | How-To
- Amazon Fire TV: amazon.com/firetv | How-To
- XBox Via Microsoft Store: How-To
- PlayStation Via PlayStation Store: How-To