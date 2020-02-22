Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A retired NYPD detective is celebrating his 103rd birthday.
Dozens of officers turned out to party with Nicholas Calabrese in the Bronx Friday.
He’s now the oldest living retired detective.
Happy 103rd birthday to retired Detective Nicholas Calabrese!
A WWII combat veteran and proud retired Detective, Nicholas was surrounded by members of the DEA and fellow NYPD officers today in the Bronx. We were all honored to celebrate with him! pic.twitter.com/xn2VSd2TLO
— Detectives' Endowment Association (@NYCPDDEA) February 21, 2020
Calabrese took time to talk about the good old days as he opened gifts.
He said he hopes to see all the officers again next year, when he turns 104.