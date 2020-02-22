CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, New York, The Bronx


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A retired NYPD detective is celebrating his 103rd birthday.

Dozens of officers turned out to party with Nicholas Calabrese in the Bronx Friday.

He’s now the oldest living retired detective.

Calabrese took time to talk about the good old days as he opened gifts.

He said he hopes to see all the officers again next year, when he turns 104.

