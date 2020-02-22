Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Some Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North riders will soon get a break on fares.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Some Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North riders will soon get a break on fares.
The MTA will offer 10% discounts for LIRR and Metro-North commuters within New York City, while LIRR monthly tickets will be discounted 20%.
It’s only in New York City – like taking the LIRR from Woodside, Queens to Penn Station, or riding a Metro-North train from a station in the Bronx to Grand Central.
The discounts begin May 1.