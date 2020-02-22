Comments
LAKE RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A suspected gang member is headed to prison for a shooting that terrified customers at an IHOP restaurant on Long Island.
Deontrae Green, 20, was sentenced to 15 years after pleading guilty to attempted murder.
Last March, surveillance cameras in the Lake Ronkonkoma restaurant showed Green firing five shots.
One man was injured, and bullets narrowly missed families, including a baby that was sitting in a high chair.
The Suffolk County District Attorney says Green is a member of the Bloods gang.