Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – As we approach March, we’re looking ahead to Nutrition Month.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – As we approach March, we’re looking ahead to Nutrition Month.
We’ve all heard the old adage “you are what you eat.”
When it comes to having healthy skin, that might just be true. Not only is the food you eat important to that healthy glow, but so is the bacteria we consume.
Author, biochemist, and beauty nutrition expert Paula Simpson stopped by to discuss it.
LINK: Paula Simpson’s Website
In her book Good Bacteria For Healthy Skin, Simpson discusses how to choose the best probiotics for clearer skin, avoiding foods that disrupt your skin’s microbial balance, simple cleanses to rid you body of harmful toxins and more. It’s an in-depth look at the skin’s microbiome, and how to nourish it.