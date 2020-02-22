NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police want your help finding Donell Baker.
They say he’s wanted for the random slashing of a 23-year-old woman on the subway.
Please assist us in finding Donell Baker! On February 12th, without provocation, he viciously assaulted a female passenger as she rode a N/B 6 train in the Bronx. The victim was thrown on the ground, punched, kicked, and incurred slash wounds to her face. Please 📞 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/1oMZCQLvXE
— NYPD 40th Precinct (@NYPD40Pct) February 22, 2020
The attack happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Feb. 12 on board a 6 train at the Brook Avenue Station.
The suspect reportedly stared at the victim and followed her to a different train car before slashing her.
Another passenger jumped in and tried to help.
The victim says she is too scared to ever ride the subway again.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.