Filed Under:Local TV, Mott Haven, New York, subway slashing, The Bronx


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police want your help finding Donell Baker.

They say he’s wanted for the random slashing of a 23-year-old woman on the subway.

The attack happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Feb. 12 on board a 6 train at the Brook Avenue Station.

The suspect reportedly stared at the victim and followed her to  a different train car before slashing her.

Another passenger jumped in and tried to help.

The victim says she is too scared to ever ride the subway again.

