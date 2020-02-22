Comments (2)
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD has released new video showing the suspects police are looking for after a pizza deliveryman was stabbed during a robbery in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.
Police say the 20-year-old victim was attacked by a group of men around 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 8 while making a delivery on Walton Street.
The suspects threw the deliveryman to the ground and stabbed him in both legs.
They stole his bike, cell phone, about $70 and a pizza.
Police say the suspects were then seen heading toward Union Avenue.
