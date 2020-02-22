NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The FDNY is investigating a deadly apartment fire in Queens.
Firefighters were called to a burning building at the Jamaica Houses early Saturday morning.
It was a second story apartment in the building that caught fire.
One person was found dead inside.
“At approximately 12:45 a.m., a third floor apartment called reporting smoke in the building,” said FDNY Deputy Chief George Healy.
Firefighters were called to the building on 158th Street near 108th Avenue in Jamaica.
The second story apartment was gutted by flames.
Within 20 minutes of getting the call, the fire was under control. But crews found one person dead inside the apartment.
“At this time, there was one victim in the fire apartment, and our fire marshals are currently investigating the cause of the fire,” Healy said.
Saturday morning, debris, furniture and even toys from the burned-out apartment littered the walkway outside the building as the investigation got underway on the second floor.
Police announced it was a 35-year-old woman who was found dead inside the apartment, CBS2’s Nick Caloway reported.