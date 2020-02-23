



– In this week’s Furry Friend Finder , we introduce you to Chipand Maria.

Chip is a 10-year-old, 16-pound, housebroken, Papillion mix, with beautiful silky hair. Chip can be shy at first, but when he becomes part of your family he will want to follow you everywhere and be your best friend. Chip enjoys going for walks and belly rubs.

Simba is a 7-year-old, 7-pound, housebroken, Pekingese dog. Simba has three favorite things he likes to do – he loves hanging out, sitting on your lap and playing with his toys. Simba is looking for a single dog home, when he has all of your attention, everything is perfect!

Furry Friend Update: The Buchris Family – Nina, Silvio, Sage, and Sara – tell CBS2 that adopting Katie was a match made in heaven for them and that they all adore her. They changed Katie’s name to “Pixel”, because she is the small part in the picture that makes their family complete. Nina said that Pixel has made a seamless transition and that she never stops wagging her tail!

You can keep track of the animals that are still looking for homes and see which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org. The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan or you can call (212) 752-4842.

