Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 57-year-old man is hospitalized after being stabbed in Morningside Heights.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 57-year-old man is hospitalized after being stabbed in Morningside Heights.
Police released images of the suspect.
The attack happened inside a deli on Broadway near Tiemann Place just before 4 a.m. on Saturday.
Police say the victim got into an argument with the suspect that turned physical and ended with the victim being stabbed multiple times.
He is being treated Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital where he’s listed in serious but stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.