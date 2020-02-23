



– The NYPD is investigating a robbery where the victim was sprayed in the face with some kind of chemical, allegedly for just a few dollars.

The victim was coming home from work when he was attacked and robbed inside his building in Washington Heights, reports CBS2’s Nick Caloway.

A video released by police shows the violent struggle between the attacker and the victim.

The attack happened in a building on West 184th Street near Broadway on Feb. 6.

The victim, a 59-year-old man, was coming home from work when the suspect sprayed him in the face with an unknown chemical substance and demanded money.

The victim resisted and a struggle ensued. The attacker did get some money from the victim: A total of $5.

Sources told CBS2 the victim suffered some irritation to the face and hands from that chemical spray.

The suspect, shown in the video in the black hooded jacket and blue jeans, eventually fled the scene.

Police are asking the public for help in finding him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.

