By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
As expected it was a splendid day across the area with tons o’ sunshine and mild temps, with many spots reaching the mid & upper 50s! Skies will remain generally clear overnight with a low near 40 here in town, with 30s in the ‘burbs and some upper 20s well north & west.
Tomorrow’s another nice lookin’ & feelin’ day with temps once again in the mid & upper 50s…but there will be some extra clouds moving in during the late afternoon. The good news is that we’ll stay dry, with the rain holding off until Tuesday.
Tuesday & Wednesday are shaping up to be the best opportunities for rain, but with temps around 50 both days, we won’t have to deal with any wintry issues. Things dry out Thursday but temps will drop – we’ll be stuck in the 30s Friday through Sunday.