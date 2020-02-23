Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday everybody! It’s a cold start to the morning but we have a stunning Sunday ahead! Expect abundant sunshine and mild temps in the low to mid-50s this afternoon – not too shabby for late February.
Tomorrow will be even milder with temps reaching the mid-50s, with some folks nearing 60. There will be some clouds working in later in the afternoon, but overall tomorrow’s gonna be another beauty!
Tuesday and Wednesday will hold the best threats for rain this week, but with temps around 50, it’ll be plain ol’ rain. Things dry out Thursday morning with temps falling back into the upper 40s Thursday and only the upper 30s Friday. Enjoy the mild treat while it lasts!