



— An alleged peeping Tom on Long Island was out of jail Sunday night, but stands accused of secretly recording a woman through her window more than a dozen times.

And neighbors said they’re worried she’s not the only victim, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported.

Less than 24 hours after 46-year-old Michael Drummond was arrested, he was back home at 8 Harbor Lane in Levittown, doing what neighbors say he always does — staring out the window.

“He needs help. How could you let him out? Put him in the psych ward, see what’s wrong with him,” neighbor Mary Ann Domenchello said.

Nassau County police said since September he’s repeatedly hid in the bushes behind a 46-year-old woman’s home, and recorded her through a window approximately 15 different times.

On Sunday morning, Drummond was arraigned on charges, including unlawful surveillance, stalking, and harassment.

When Rozner tried to talk to him, he quickly vanished.

It’s not clear who the victim is or where she lives, but his immediate neighbors Rozner that years ago they installed solid fences and tall hedges because they were creeped out. One had a second floor tenant whose window was across from his.

“One night the husband texts me that they were going to call the cops on him. She was complaining that he was staring at her all the time,” Domenchello said.

She thought staring was as far as it went, but others said they have seen Drummond walking around at all hours of the night.

“I’ve seen him at 3 o’clock in the morning with shorts walking down the street,” neighbor Pat Anderson said.

“On a couple occasions when we’ve gone to bed around 10:30-11 o’clock I’ve seen him around, but I never gave it a second thought,” neighbor Bill Cleary said. “One of the most benign young men I’ve ever known.”

Some neighbors Rozner spoke to said they thought Drummond was harmless, but now they wonder if he’s secretly recorded them.

“I’m putting a camera on my house,” Domenchello said.

Neighbors said they believe he has a mental health issue, and a treatment program he was attending is now closed. Detectives said if anyone feels they were a victim of a similar crime, give them a call.