NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Thousands rallied in New York City’s Washington Heights in support of voting rights in the Dominican Republic.
The demonstrators took to the streets, halting traffic to protest recent voting irregularities in the country.
About a week ago, elections were suspended due to a reported “software glitch” with the electronic voting system.
Some voters suspect the election was stopped to benefit the governing Dominican Liberation Party.
The election has been rescheduled for March 15.
Voters are also concerned the problem could affect the presidential election in May.