EAST ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – One New Jersey neighborhood was left shaken after a building collapsed on Saturday.
Crews responded to the scene on North Arlington Avenue and William Street in East Orange.
The debris smashed into parked cars and covered the sidewalk and street below.
The four-story building was under construction. Authorities say no one was inside.
A neighbor said it could have been a lot worse if it had happened on a weekday.
“There’s a park, there’s a school right there, just imagine if it was a Monday because kids and a crossing guard lady would be right there,” she said.
Three nearby buildings were evacuated as a safety precaution.
The cause of the collapse is under investigation.