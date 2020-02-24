(CBS Local)– New Jersey native Michelle Buteau is one of the funniest stand-up comics in the game.

The actor and comedian will be filming her new Netflix comedy special at the Sony Hall in New York in March 1 and she’s excited for a whole new audience to check out her work.

“I have one-year-old twins, so my reaction for everything is say that again I didn’t hear you. Then once I wake up from that phone call, I say this is amazing,” said Buteau in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “It’s great when you have something to work towards. With stand-up, it’s really easy to get complacent and do the same jokes over and over because you know they work. You have fun, mess around on stage, do crowdwork and see where that goes. Since I’ve become a mom, I’ve had an amazing year. It’s been really great figuring it all out and it’s all coming together.”

FULL INTERVIEW:

In addition to her stand-up comedy work, Buteau plays Bree Washington on BET+’s “The First Wives Club” and hosts Netflix’s reality show “The Circle.” Buteau has come a long way and she sees herself doing even more in the future.

“There’s really no such thing as a small scene. If you get 10 seconds, make it the wildest 10 seconds of the whole program,” said Buteau. “Turn your 10 seconds into 30 and into two scenes. If you give me a chance, I’m going to take it. You make it all count and make it memorable. I feel like I’m a truth teller. If I had heard somebody say what I’m saying when I was their age I would have felt less lonely and felt seen. For me having kids now, it’s important to live my truth. I want to be an example for them and I don’t want to live in the fear of anyone else.”