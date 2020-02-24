Comments
Expect unseasonably mild temperatures this afternoon as we make a run for the upper 50s. We wouldn’t even be surprised if a few thermometers inland hit 60° — and it’s February! Outside of that, expect increasing clouds with just a light wind out of the south.
It will become mostly cloudy tonight, but it should remain dry for the most part. Expect temperatures to only dip into the mid and low 40s.
The wet weather returns tomorrow with periods of light rain and drizzle. We’ll also retreat a little bit in the temperature department with highs only around 50°.
Unsettled weather seems to want to stick around on Wednesday, so for now we’re calling for at least chance of light rain during the day.