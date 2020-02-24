Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
We have a crisp & bright start to the work week with temps in the 30s to around 40 here in NYC. Expect bright skies through much of the afternoon with some clouds filling in late..but not before temps get into the mid & upper 50s once again.
Tomorrow and Wednesday will be mild as well with temps around 50, but will also feature the best threats for rain this week. Make sure you keep the umbrella ready both days!
We’ll dry out & clear out Thursday with temps only in the mid 40s before temps drop into the 30s for the weekend ahead.