Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Thousands of public housing residents woke up without running water this morning in Harlem.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Thousands of public housing residents woke up without running water this morning in Harlem.
A water main break shut down service to 10 buildings Sunday at the Taft Houses.
Today, @NYCHA’s teams have restored:✅water to Pelham bldg’s #1&3, ✅hot water to Van Dyke bldg. #13 and ✅heat/hot water to Mariner’s Harbor.
Crews are currently working to restore 🚰water to Taft. #NYCHAAlerts
— NYCHA (@NYCHA) February 23, 2020
Residents lined up to fill containers with water from fire hydrants, as crews worked to fix the problem.
Three buildings are still affected today.
It’s unclear when service will be fully restored.