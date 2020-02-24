CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Thousands of public housing residents woke up without running water this morning in Harlem.

A water main break shut down service to 10 buildings Sunday at the Taft Houses.

Residents lined up to fill containers with water from fire hydrants, as crews worked to fix the problem.

Three buildings are still affected today.

It’s unclear when service will be fully restored.

