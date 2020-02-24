HARVEY WEINSTEINGUILTY Of Criminal Sexual Act, Rape In 3rd Degree; Remanded Into Custody, Sentencing On March 11
BOGOTA, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A produce truck collided with an NJ TRANSIT bus on Route 80 in New Jersey Monday morning.

It happened around 9 a.m. on I-80 in Bogota.

New Jersey State Police say three people on the bus were taken to the hospital but their injuries are not considered to be life threatening.

