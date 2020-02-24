Comments
BOGOTA, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A produce truck collided with an NJ TRANSIT bus on Route 80 in New Jersey Monday morning.
It happened around 9 a.m. on I-80 in Bogota.
Traffic #alert: Truck vs. bus accident reported at 9:02 a.m. on I-80 EB express at MP 67.8 in Bogota, Bergen Co. Three occupants of the bus have been relayed to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Right lane is currently down. Expect delays.
New Jersey State Police say three people on the bus were taken to the hospital but their injuries are not considered to be life threatening.