Comments
HARRISON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – There’s been another wrong way driver incident in Westchester County.
HARRISON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – There’s been another wrong way driver incident in Westchester County.
It happened Monday in Harrison. Fortunately, this time nobody was injured.
Police released dashcam video showing the wrong-way driver on the Anderson Hill Road bridge over I-287. The video shows the driver narrowly missing two other vehicles before being pulled over.
On Feb. 12, Westchester County Executive George Latimer announced the creation of a task force to examine the entrance and exit ramps on the Bronx River Parkway.
The move came following at least two wrong-way incidents on I-287 near Harrison, one of which left two people dead.
These people have driving as secondary to other things.