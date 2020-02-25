CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:George Latimer, Harrison, I-287, Local TV, New York, Westchester County, Wrong Way Driver


HARRISON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – There’s been another wrong way driver incident in Westchester County.

It happened Monday in Harrison. Fortunately, this time nobody was injured.

Police released dashcam video showing the wrong-way driver on the Anderson Hill Road bridge over I-287. The video shows the driver narrowly missing two other vehicles before being pulled over.

On Feb. 12, Westchester County Executive George Latimer announced the creation of a task force to examine the entrance and exit ramps on the Bronx River Parkway.

The move came following at least two wrong-way incidents on I-287 near Harrison, one of which left two people dead.

Comments
  1. Terry M says:
    February 25, 2020 at 10:51 am

    These people have driving as secondary to other things.

    Reply

Leave a Reply