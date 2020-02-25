NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Many New York drivers know first hand that the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway is in desperate need of repairs.
City officials are trying to change that, but it will come with a huge cost, CBSN New York’s Christina Fan reported Tuesday.
Frustrated by years of delays and half-baked plans, people packed into city council chambers Tuesday, eager to hear the newest ideas on repairing the crumbling BQE.
Web Extra: City Council Considers BQE Changes:
Officials are considering two options offered by an engineering and design firm. One would turn the BQE into a capped street-level highway with an extension of the Brooklyn Bridge Park going over the road.
The second option would turn the expressway into a tunnel.
Both options are pricey. The capped highway is estimated to cost $3.2 billion, while the tunnel is expected to be even more.
But the two ideas seem more popular than the city’s controversial proposal back in 2018 that would have replaced the promenade with a temporary six-lane BQE bypass.
“We need to bring a fresh, innovative approach and thinking to this problem and we need to fundamentally rethink the role of highways in New York City. That is what we are doing here today,” Council Speaker Corey Johnson said.
It’s unclear when a decision will be made, but city officials don’t have much time to waste. Without an overhaul, experts say parts of the BQE could become unsafe for traffic within five years.