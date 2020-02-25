



– If you own a car in Queens, you might want to keep a closer eye on it.

Vandals are targeting cars in several neighborhoods and stealing their wheels.

Vehicles in neighborhoods including Bayside, Little Neck and Kew Gardens had their wheels stripped off. One even lost its doors.

Councilman Rory Lancman says similar crimes in the borough have been reported on social media over the past four to six months.

In response, the NYPD has added additional patrols.

“These are the kinds of quality of life crimes that people in our community take seriously and expect the city to act to stop,” said Lancman.

A public safety meeting is set to be held Thursday night in Saint Albans.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea is expected to attend.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.