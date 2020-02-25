Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Derek Jeter is breaking records, even in retirement.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Derek Jeter is breaking records, even in retirement.
His first Yankees game day jersey is now the most expensive sold at auction in the modern era.
It went for $369,000 on Monday.
The first-ballot Hall-of-Famer wore it during his debut game in 1995 against the Seattle Mariners. New York lost that game, but Jeter of course went on to greatness.
The jersey includes the Yankees all-time hits leader’s signature, plus a handwritten note that reads, “Game used 5-29-95 MLB debut.”