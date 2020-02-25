



The 67-year-old was convicted Monday on two of five counts in his rape and sexual assault trial.

A jury of seven men and five women found Weinstein guilty of criminal sexual act and rape in the third degree, but not guilty of predatory sexual assault and rape in the first degree.

The charges stemmed from allegations that he raped Jessica Mann in 2013 and forced a sex act on Miriam “Mimi” Haley in 2006.

“It was just a huge relief,” Haley said this morning. “I felt just very grateful that I’d been heard and believed.”

Haley and her attorney, Gloria Allred, spoke to “CBS This Morning” about the outcome.

“I wasn’t sure what was going to happen, to be honest,” Haley added. “The statistics say that most rapists walk. So I didn’t know which way it would go.”

The split verdict shows the jury believed Mann and Haley, but doubted Annabella Sciorra’s testimony.

“It’s not a reflection on Annabella. I mean, she was brave,” said Allred, who also represents Sciorra. “She’s a real hero, as Mimi is, as Lauren [Marie Young] is to the women’s movement, to the victims’ rights movement, and we are moving forward for women as a result of her courage.”

The outcome of the trial was a milestone in the #MeToo movement.

“This has been hard for all of us, so it was a big moment of us taking our power back,” said Dawn Dunning, one of six accusers who took the stand. “Just seeing someone so powerful taken down and being held accountable for his actions, it was a huge moment.”

Weinstein will eventually be taken to Rikers to await sentencing on March 11. His legal team is already hard at work filing an appeal and working on granting him bail.

“He’s had a perfect record of coming to court every time. He’s had an ankle bracelet on. We would just put that ankle bracelet back on him. Everybody will know exactly where he is,” attorney Arthur Aidala said. “Mr. Weinstein is not going anywhere. He’s very, very confident, as we all are, with the prospects of an appeal.”

He could spend up to 29 years in prison and faces additional charges in Los Angeles.