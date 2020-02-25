



A sprawling estate in the heart of Greenwich, Connecticut has the look and feel of a European manor.

Architecturally, the 13,000 square foot home sitting amidst nearly six acres is a standout – built by more than 100 craftsmen over three years and completed in 1927. Historically, it holds a place of honor in Greenwich, as well.

“I don’t even know what to make of this – it’s like a castle, a cottage all in one,” CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge said while taking the tour.

We started big in the nearly 40-foot living room with a chestnut and pine cathedral ceiling and the first of the home’s 10 fireplaces.

“If you’re looking for an open floorplan, it’s not here. But the rooms are gracious enough that you can do everything you need in them,” said Robin Kencel, of Compass.

A 10-foot wide gallery leads to a family room. One dominant feature is the enormous leaded glass bay window.

“Back in the day when it was built, it had a gun cabinet here, but they re-purposed it to something much more fun,” Kencel said.

The home has a huge formal dining room, leaving plenty of room for an additional family-sized table.

From there, we check out a service pantry with some striking gold and silver accents and a retro tile floor that continues into the huge chef’s kitchen.

“Wow, I don’t know which one I like more,” said Duddridge.

Then, it was up the stairs to the seven bedrooms, starting in the master.

“Isn’t this civilized that you walk into an entry first?” Kencel said.

The master bedroom is spacious in scale and thoughtfully designed. It has a series of rooms that comprise a dressing area and master bath.

Up another flight, two more huge bedrooms – one with a distinctive domed ceiling, the other a mirror image down the hall.

“This could be a playroom or this could be an office,” said Kencel.

The exterior of the home is equally impressive.

“The outside of the house is stone. It came either from here or from local quarries,” Kencel said.

The landscape was designed by the sons of Frederick Law Olmsted, the man who designed Central Park.

The house also has some water features. It sits on a lake and has a pool. The owners actually built the pool on another level of the property, so they didn’t have to look at the cover in the offseason.

To live large at 23 Khakum Wood Road in Greenwich, Connecticut, it will cost you $8.47 million.