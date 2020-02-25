Menu
Carjacking On Long Island Turns Into Chase Into New York City, Suspect Shot Dead
The NYPD was called to the corner of 217th Street and Linden Boulevard in the Cambria Heights neighborhood around 5 p.m. for reports of a man shot.
Residents At East Harlem NYCHA Complex Fume Amid Clean Water Problems
Thousands of New York City Housing Authority residents said Tuesday the city is failing them because they went without clean water to drink or to use for bathing for three days.
New York Weather: Clouds Linger
CBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.
11 minutes ago
New York Weather: 2/26 Wednesday Morning Forecast
CBS2's Lonnie Quinn reports. A damp & cloudy one is expected again today. The good news is that there is much less rain today, however, there is a chance for a rumble of thunder Thursday night, as a vigorous front passes to the west.
5 hours ago
Schneider Earns First Win Of Season, Devils Beat Detroit 4-1
Yankees Spring Training: Severino Has Torn Ligament In Elbow, To Miss Entire 2020 Season
The odds-on favorites in the American League this season suddenly have a big problem.
Latest Headlines
Furry Friend Finder: Simba And Chip In Need Of Forever Homes
Chip is a 10-year-old, 16-pound, housebroken, Papillion mix, with beautiful silky hair. Simba is a 7-year-old, 7-pound, housebroken, Pekingese dog.
Oh My Goodness: N.J. Teen's Little Bow Ties Helping Dapper Pets Find Forever Homes
Darius Brown has made it his mission to helping animals up for adoption put their best paw forward with a little bow tie magic.
From Rooftop Game Night To A Heavyweight Rematch: Events Worth Checking Out In NYC This Weekend
From a family-friendly "operatic mash-up" to a rooftop game night, there's plenty to enjoy in New York City this weekend.
Time Out New York's Things To Do This Weekend
Will Gleason of Time Out New York stopped by with his picks for things to do this weekend, including visiting charcuterie masters, a kick off for NYC Beer Week and more.
Hot New Trend In NYC Fitness: Exercising In The Cold
One fitness studio is giving hot workouts the cold shoulder, putting into practice that exercising in frigid temperatures could actually burn more calories.
Black History Month: 1st Ever Film Festival Coming To Queens
The 1st Ever International Black History Month Film Festival will be bringing features, shorts, music videos and web episodes to the Jamaica Performing Arts Center.
Mayor De Blasio Set To Sign Bill Aimed At Curbing Reckless Driving
February 25, 2020 at 11:57 pm
