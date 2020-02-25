Some rain and drizzle will overspread the area this afternoon and stick with us through the remainder of the daylight hours. Between this and the cloud cover, we won’t warm up quite as much as yesterday — just the low to mid 50s at best.
Light rain and drizzle will linger into this evening with just a chance of drizzle into the overnight. Regarding temperatures, we’ll return to the mid and low 40s by daybreak.
Tomorrow will feature a lot of cloud cover, but we probably won’t see much in the way of rain or drizzle, so for now we’ll call it a chance. Temperature-wise, it looks like we’ll stay in the 40s throughout the day.
Then tomorrow night we’ll watch an organized area of showers (and possibly a thunderstorm) overspread the area before exiting early Thursday morning. For the remainder of the day on Thursday expect gusty winds and generally better looking skies.