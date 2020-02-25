



– The MTA has plucked a member of its board as interim president of the Transit Authority.

CBS2’s political reporter Marcia Kramer has more on the temporary transit chief and the search for Andy Byford‘s permanent replacement.

Intent on “minding the gap,” so to speak, between the resignation of former New York City Transit President Andy Byford and the recruitment of his replacement, the MTA moved board member Sarah Feinberg into the post of interim president. “Train Daddy’ replaced by “Train Mama,” reported CBS2’s Marcia Kramer.

Watch: Sarah Feinberg Introduced As Interim New York City Transit President

“She’s smart, thoughtful, innovative and an avid advocate for mass transit. I believe she’s the ideal candidate to be interim president,” said MTA chair Pat Foye.

Feinberg served in various posts in the Obama administration including Federal Railroad Administrator, and she wasted no time in telling the MTA’s eight million riders she will have their back.

“To our millions of riders: I hear you, I see you, and I’m one of you. And I want you to know that every single day, you can count on me to advocate for you,” Feinberg said.

Watch: MTA CEO Pat Foye Discusses NYC Transit Boss Andy Byford’s Exit, Congestion Pricing & More

Feinberg has been on the MTA board for a year, appointed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. That’s an important point, since Andy Byford quit because he was unable to get along with the state’s 800-pound gorilla.

MTA chief Pat Foye was asked if Cuomo personally approved the move.

“It was my recommendation and decision,” Foye said. “Obviously, the governor is aware and supportive.”

Feinberg pledged to continue Byford’s work in effecting what she called “tremendous progress” in bus and subway service. On time performance was 83% last month.

“I will be laser focused on continuing to build on the gains that have been achieved,” Feinberg said.

She said her priorities would be continued investment in performance and delay reduction, as well as improving the safety and security of the system, which is due to get 500 additional police officers.

“The added police officers the MTA is adding will be deployed strategically throughout the system and focus on deterrence, protection and assistance,” Feinberg said.

She refused to say just how long she will stay in the job, explaining that one of her roles will be to recruit a permanent president.

She took herself out of the running for that post, saying it’s not a job for someone with young children, which she has.