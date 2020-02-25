DETROIT (AP) — Cory Schneider made 27 saves for his first victory of the season, leading the New Jersey Devils past the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Joey Anderson, Jesper Bratt, Kyle Palmieri and Nikita Gusev scored for the Devils, who won for the seventh time in their last 10 games.

Detroit is 3-16-1 in its last 20. Valtteri Filppula had the only goal for the Red Wings.

Schneider improved to 1-6-1 on the season and won for the first time since March 25 of last year.

Anderson opened the scoring after just 1:15 in the first period. His initial shot from in close was stopped by goalie Jonathan Bernier, but he scored on the rebound.

New Jersey outshot Detroit 17-9 in the first period but didn’t score again until the second. With the Devils on a power play, Bratt converted on a rebound that bounced to him in the slot.

Palmieri’s goal later in the second also come with the man advantage when he redirected the puck past Bernier for his 23rd goal of the season.

Filppula ended Schneider’s shutout bid with a power-play goal in the third, but Gusev answered with the man advantage on a wrist shot from the slot, making it 4-1 with 6:20 to play.

There was a skirmish in the final minute after Detroit’s Tyler Bertuzzi hit New Jersey’s Jack Hughes after Hughes had given up the puck. John Hayden of the Devils came up high on Bertuzzi with his stick. Hayden received a major penalty for cross-checking and a game misconduct.

Bertuzzi and Devils defenseman P.K. Subban had to be restrained from each other by officials, and Bertuzzi threw a glove at Subban.

NOTES: Detroit’s Robby Fabbri was shaken up in the third when he was involved in a leg-to-leg collision with Hughes. … The Red Wings, who had traded Mike Green and Andreas Athanasiou since their previous game, recalled D Gustav Lindstrom from Grand Rapids of the AHL. … New Jersey’s deadline work included trading Wayne Simmonds to Buffalo and Sami Vatanen to Carolina. … New Jersey D Will Butcher, who had an upper-body injury last week, was scratched.

Devils: At San Jose on Thursday night.

Red Wings: Host Minnesota on Thursday night.

