NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for three suspects wanted for breaking into a Midtown hotel room and stealing $1,300 worth of jewelry, electronics and bags.
The NYPD says it happened at the Crowne Plaza Hotel on Broadway near 50th Street on Feb. 18 around 10 p.m.
