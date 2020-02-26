NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police in Brooklyn are searching for the suspects behind three armed robberies in 10 days.
They allegedly targeted two stores and a food deliveryman between Feb. 13 and 23 in Cypress Hills.
In the first incident, police said the suspects held up A&E convenience store on Jamaica Avenue. They made off with money from the cash register and the 19-year-old clerk’s pocket, along with his cellphone.
Four days later, one suspect allegedly robbed a 50-year-old deliveryman on Hendrix Street, striking him in the head with a gun and stealing his money, cellphone and electric bike.
Most recently, police said a suspect held up XYZ Smoke Shop on Fulton Street and got away with money, two cellphones, an iPad and watch.
Surveillance videos show the suspects beat the deliveryman with a gun and pull a weapon on the 17-year-old clerk in the last incident.
Anyone with information about the armed robbery spree is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.