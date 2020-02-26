



From an art exhibit to a comedy show, there’s plenty to enjoy in Jersey City this coming weekend.

Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

‘Hands Up: A Campaign for Peace’

From the event description:

PRIME Gallery is pleased to present “Hands Up: A Campaign for Peace,” showcasing a group exhibition of local North Jersey artists coming together to raise awareness of our campaign for peace and to promote love and unity through various forms of art and expression.

When: Friday, Feb. 28, 6-9 p.m.

Where: PRIME Gallery, 351 Palisade Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

Sweets by Nickoy

From the event description:

Sweets by Nickoy presents a delectable pop-up experience for anyone who has a sweet tooth.

When: Saturday, Feb. 29, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Rivet, 23 University Place Blvd., Community Room

Admission: $25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

‘VHYes’

From the event description:

A bizarre retro comedy shot entirely on VHS, “VHYes” takes us back to a simpler time, when 12-year-old Ralph mistakenly records home videos and his favorite late night shows over his parents’ wedding tape.

When: Saturday, Feb. 29, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Monty Hall, 43 Montgomery St.

Admission: $12

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

We Were Promised Jetpacks

From the event description:

Scotland’s We Were Promised Jetpacks make their triumphant return to Hudson County.

When: Saturday, Feb. 29, 9 p.m.

Where: White Eagle Hall, 337 Newark Ave.

Admission: $20 (General Admission)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Open Bar Comedy

From the event description:

Come out for some great stand-up comedy.

When: Saturday, Feb. 29, 9 p.m.-midnight

Where: McGinley Square Pub, 755 Montgomery St.

Admission: $25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.