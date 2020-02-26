Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s an update on a controversial plan to expand a historic apartment complex in Harlem.
The City Council zoning committee has voted no on the Olnick Organization’s Lenox Terrace rezoning application.
Developers had planned to add five luxury apartment buildings and more retail to the iconic apartment complex.
But the Lenox Terrace Association of Concerned Tenants says Olnick was not willing to make any major reductions in the size of the project or provide resources needed to take care of existing tenants.