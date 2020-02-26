Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a suspect who shoved a man onto the subway tracks at Union Square.
It happened around 9 a.m. on a R and Q train platform.
Police said the victim was not struck by a train but did suffer trauma. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Investigators have not released a description of the suspect.
It’s unclear what, if anything, led up to the attack.
