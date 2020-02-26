CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather Stories

by Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Weather Producer/Meteorologist

A damp and cloudy one is expected again today. The good news is that there is much less rain today, however, there is a chance for a rumble of thunder Thursday night, as a vigorous front passes to the west.

There is enough cold air that could drop a few flakes well north & west. After the front heads east, the winds kick in big time.

The shift to the west and start creaming at 30 – 40 mph Thursday afternoon.

As the storm pulls north, the winds relax some on Friday, but the cold temps remain in its wake.

Have a great day! – G

