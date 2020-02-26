Comments
Outside of some spotty drizzle, it looks like the remainder of the day stays dry. As for temperatures, they’ll remain above normal with highs around 50°.
Our shower activity will ramp up tonight (especially overnight) with pockets of heavy rain and maybe even a thunderstorm. The good news is the bulk of the activity will wrap up around or before sunrise.
For Thursday, we’re looking at partly sunny skies with winds gusting to 40+ mph. It will be a bit cooler out there, as well, with wind chills stuck in the 30s the better part of the day.
As for Friday, it will be the coldest of the next few with highs around 40° and wind chills in the 20s and 30s.