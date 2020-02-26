NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An investigation continues after Long Island police shot and killed a suspect last night in Queens.
Sources told CBS2 it started with a carjacking that led to a wild chase and crash.
Police say plainclothes officers shot the man around 5 p.m. at East 217th Street and Linden Boulevard in Cambria Heights.
Witnesses heard the chaos unfold as families with children headed home for the day.
“I saw a lot of cops,” Cambria Heights resident Irving Jones told CBS2’s Reena Roy. “The car was parked, cornered off, with the gentleman inside… He wasn’t moving.”
“I’m quite flabbergasted,” Richard Casseus said. “This is quite unusual.”
The Nassau County Police Department has not said much, only confirming its officers were “involved in a shooting incident” and the suspect was “fatally wounded.”
“It’s unfortunate,” said Jones. “Nobody knows, only the police knows, and unfortunately the deceased gentleman, what happened.”
The suspect’s name has not been released.