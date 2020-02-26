Furry Friend Finder: Simba And Chip In Need Of Forever HomesChip is a 10-year-old, 16-pound, housebroken, Papillion mix, with beautiful silky hair. Simba is a 7-year-old, 7-pound, housebroken, Pekingese dog.

Oh My Goodness: N.J. Teen's Little Bow Ties Helping Dapper Pets Find Forever HomesDarius Brown has made it his mission to helping animals up for adoption put their best paw forward with a little bow tie magic.

From Rooftop Game Night To A Heavyweight Rematch: Events Worth Checking Out In NYC This WeekendFrom a family-friendly "operatic mash-up" to a rooftop game night, there's plenty to enjoy in New York City this weekend.

Time Out New York's Things To Do This WeekendWill Gleason of Time Out New York stopped by with his picks for things to do this weekend, including visiting charcuterie masters, a kick off for NYC Beer Week and more.

Hot New Trend In NYC Fitness: Exercising In The ColdOne fitness studio is giving hot workouts the cold shoulder, putting into practice that exercising in frigid temperatures could actually burn more calories.

Black History Month: 1st Ever Film Festival Coming To Queens The 1st Ever International Black History Month Film Festival will be bringing features, shorts, music videos and web episodes to the Jamaica Performing Arts Center.