NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mayor Bill de Blasio has declared today “To Kill a Mockingbird” Day in New York City.
Some 18,000 public school students will attend a free matinee performance of the Broadway hit at Madison Square Garden.
The play, written by Aaron Sorkin, is based on Harper Lee’s classic novel of the same name. It stars Ed Harris as lawyer Atticus Finch and Nina Grollman as his daughter Scout.
This is the first time a Broadway show has ever been staged at MSG.