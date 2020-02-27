JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Make-A-Wish New Jersey staged a special assembly for a 16-year-old basketball star.
Antonio Sellers was a point forward for the Hudson Catholic varsity basketball team, but last year, he had surgery to remove a brain tumor and is still recovering.
The teen is a huge Duke fan and has always wanted to attend a game when the team plays legendary rival UNC.
Antonio found out Thursday, he and his family are going.
“I was about to cry but can’t do that right now,” he said.
“This is something Antonio always wanted and Duke was the school, he always said, that’s where I want to go play,” Antonio’s mother, Felicia Sellers, said. “Our journey has been a little different. We’ve taken a different road and although he has to go to Duke and visit this way, I believe that he’s gonna be visiting another way down the road.”
Antonio and his family will attend the Duke game next weekend in Raleigh-Durham.