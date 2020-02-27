



– Sometimes it takes an idol to remind drivers that it hurts the environment to idle.

Thursday, rocker and environmentalist Billy Idol joined Mayor Bill de Blasio on the steps of City Hall to encourage New Yorkers to report idling cars in their neighborhoods.

The new “war on idling” campaign will feature the singer promoting better air quality citywide.

Watch: Billy Idol, Mayor de Blasio Launch ‘Billy Never Idles’ Campaign

The mayor promised to pay people a portion of the fine if the idling driver is turned in.

I love NYC and I‘m troubled when I see cars and trucks sitting idle while polluting our neighborhoods. New Yorkers are some of the most passionate people in the world and I hope they will join me in turning off their engines. SHUT IT OFF NEW YORK! #BillyNeverIdles @NYCWater pic.twitter.com/5Ed1LiaM6Y — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) February 27, 2020

“Idling is just stupid,” de Blasio said. “Sitting there in a car, not going anywhere, and running the engine anyway and polluting the environment. And anyone who is walking by is breathing bad air.”

“If you can shut off your engine and save my health, help my lungs. I need my lungs to breathe and sing,” Idol said.

Hey NYC! Yeah, you! When you’re not driving, turn your car off. We’re not interested in breathing in all your fumes. #BillyNeverIdles https://t.co/CDoYVDi7Bc pic.twitter.com/Km3HK0E3Qt — NYC Water (@NYCWater) February 27, 2020

The campaign’s slogan is “Billy never idles. Neither should you.”