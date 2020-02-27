CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Sometimes it takes an idol to remind drivers that it hurts the environment to idle.

Thursday, rocker and environmentalist Billy Idol joined Mayor Bill de Blasio on the steps of City Hall to encourage New Yorkers to report idling cars in their neighborhoods.

The new “war on idling” campaign will feature the singer promoting better air quality citywide.

The mayor promised to pay people a portion of the fine if the idling driver is turned in.

“Idling is just stupid,” de Blasio said. “Sitting there in a car, not going anywhere, and running the engine anyway and polluting the environment. And anyone who is walking by is breathing bad air.”

“If you can shut off your engine and save my health, help my lungs. I need my lungs to breathe and sing,” Idol said.

The campaign’s slogan is “Billy never idles. Neither should you.”

