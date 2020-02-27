NEW CITY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – There was a painful courtroom confrontation for the family of the Rockland County library security guard stabbed to death on Feb. 18.
They came face to face with the homeless man charged with murder for the first time Thursday morning.
The accused is 25-year-old Blanchard Glaudin. Police say he snapped violently and attacked Sandra Wilson when she asked him to turn down the volume of music he was playing on his smartphone.
WEB EXTRA: Read the complaint detailing charges against Glaudin
A week and two days after the murder at Finkelstein Memorial Library, Glaudin made a brief court appearance.
The public defender pleaded not guilty on Glaudin’s behalf, and then asked judge Larry Schwartz to order a so-called 730 exam to determine if Glaudin is fit to help with his defense and stand trial.
Prosecutor Dominick Crispino did not object.
Family members of the victim, including her mother, attended the hearing and say it was a very painful experience.
“Brought a lot of pain and anger back. But I was glad to see the process moving forward. We don’t want to drag this out. We put my sister to rest and we want to get some closure with the case as far as what’s going on now with it,” said Sandra’s brother Ronnie Wilson.
The judge ordered Glaudin to remain in custody without bail. He’s due back in court on March 10.
Last November, Glaudin was charged with attempted rape of a fellow inpatient at Nyack Hospital. A judge set bail at $100,000 but Glaudin was released in December without posting it.
The DA is investigating how and why Glaudin was set free and promises to report his findings, likely next week.
