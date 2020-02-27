



– There are now more than 82,000 confirmed coronavirus cases globally.

Sixty are in the United States.

Anxiety about the coronavirus and its effect on the economy continues to send stocks lower.

Now the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirms the first U.S. case of unknown origin.

CORONAVIRUS: CDC Latest | Guidance For Travelers | NY Health Dept. | NY Hotline: 1-(888)-364-3065 | NJ Health Dept. | NJ Hotline: 1-(800)-222-1222

The California patient marks the first case of community transmission, raising question about how many people in the general public are infected and don’t know it.

It’s a game changer in the fight to contain the coronavirus as a patient tested positive for the deadly virus on Wednesday.

“We don’t know where they got it from. So the person who exposed them probably exposed others, so there’s probably other cases out there in the community that we don’t know about,” said Dr. Dean Blumberg, pediatric infectious diseases specialist at UC Davis.

As of Thursday morning, more than 2,800 people have died from coronavirus.

Watch: Mayor Bill de Blasio Discusses NYC Coronavirus Preparations

Hospital workers in New York City suburbs are being trained to protect themselves as more than 100 people who may have been infected in China are in isolation in their homes. Eight are in Westchester, 29 in Suffolk County, and 83 in Nassau County. Only one person is showing symptoms.

Mount Sinai South Hospital in Oceanside on Long Island is trying to get ahead of it all, showing CBS2 how it can convert some rooms into isolation quarters with double doors.

Watch: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Discusses Coronavirus Preparations In New York State

They’ve also stockpiled emergency supplies.

“We have been preparing for this for decades. We had ebola. We had H1N1,” said Dr. Adhi Sharma of Mount Sinai South.

Countries around the world are now taking drastic measures to contain the virus. Japan is closing all schools until April. Saudia Arabia will close all major holy sites to foreigners.

Study abroad programs are also being impacted, with schools like Seton Hall, Villanova and Sacramento State recalling all students studying in affected countries.

Watch: Expert Discusses How Coronavirus Spreads, How To Avoid It And More

The Dow has plunged more than 2,300 points in the last five trading days.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump tried to calm fears by showing the administration is prepared.

“We’re very ready for this, for anything,” Trump said.

The president announced Vice President Mike Pence will run point on coronavirus, coordinating with local officials. He is expected to discuss his plans this afternoon.

Wednesday, the president said he is open to imposing additional travel restrictions to contain the virus, but he’s not there yet.