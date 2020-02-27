Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York City Council will consider a crackdown on delivery apps.
Proposed legislation would limit the fees restaurants and bars pay to third-party apps like Grubhub, Seamless and Uber Eats.
Those charges would be capped at 10% and delivery companies would need a license in New York City.
“Let’s be clear, these apps are eating our restaurants alive,” councilmember Francisco Moya said. “We need to go out and make sure that transparency is made available through this legislation to protect the small business owners, to protect the mom-and-pop restaurants.”
Delivery companies would also be required to tell customers what fees are paid by the restaurants.