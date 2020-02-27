Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 7-year-old girl was mauled by a dog on the Upper West Side Thursday afternoon.
Witnesses told CBS2 the child was walking with her mother near 79th Street and Broadway just before 4 p.m.
They spotted a homeless woman with a dog and stopped to give her money. That’s when the dog attacked.
“The pit bull grabs her by the face and pulls her away. The woman doesn’t have control of the dog. The little girl is flopping around. I mean, it was awful,” a witness said.
The child will likely need extensive cosmetic surgery.