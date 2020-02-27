Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is suggesting changes to the state’s new controversial bail reform law.
The governor plans a public discussion with district attorneys from around the state.
He also says the current bail reform law should have been more strict.
“My proposal last year was no cash bail, period. Period. If you are a threat or you’re a flight risk, you stay in jail. I don’t care if you’re Harvey Weinstein. I don’t care if you’re a billionaire, you stay in jail,” Cuomo said. “But I’m not going to sacrifice public safety of the people of this state.”
The governor also wants judicial discretion for judges to consider the defendant’s risk of flight, but wealth would not be a factor.