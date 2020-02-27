Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he has a plan to fight hate crimes — a bill called “No Hate In Our State.”
The governor says the legislation is part of his 2021 budget proposals.
“It proposes the first domestic terrorism law in the United States of America because someone who tries to kill a number of people based on race, color, creed, religion, that is an act of terrorism,” Cuomo said.
He also wants to invest $25 million in religious non-profits vulnerable to hate crimes and create a curriculum on diversity and tolerance for New York State students.