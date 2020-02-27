CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he has a plan to fight hate crimes — a bill called “No Hate In Our State.”

The governor says the legislation is part of his 2021 budget proposals.

RELATED STORY: Cuomo Announces $45 Million To Help Combat Hate Crimes

“It proposes the first domestic terrorism law in the United States of America because someone who tries to kill a number of people based on race, color, creed, religion, that is an act of terrorism,” Cuomo said.

He also wants to invest $25 million in religious non-profits vulnerable to hate crimes and create a curriculum on diversity and tolerance for New York State students.

